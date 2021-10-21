ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors formally approved the resignation of Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts during its meeting Thursday night.
The resignation was approved retroactive to the close of business Oct. 15.
ASD said previously that the board has decided to leave Johnson-Watts's position vacant. The decision came on the advice of the district's solicitor and was based on not having sufficient time between when Johnson-Watts resigned and the Nov. 2 general election.
"I pray and wish her good health, and unfortunately she had no other choice than to resign" said Director Lisa Conover. "… I know that she will be active in the community."
In her resignation letter, Johnson-Watts indicated that her "health concerns over the past month" caused her to make the "difficult decision."
Later in the meeting, directors also accepted the resignation of Lucretia Brown, who served as deputy superintendent of equity, accountability and school improvement. Her last day is Nov. 5.
After-school program substitutes
In other business, directors approved an addendum to the district's agreement with ESS Northeast LLC for the services of substitute teachers and staff. The deal will allow ESS personnel to serve as substitute teachers for the district's after-school 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs on an as-needed basis.
The district says the move will ensure students will have a substitute when a regularly assigned teacher is absent.
ASD currently maintains seven separate 21st CCLC cohorts in 12 schools. The programs "provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools."
English Learners
In other news, the board OK'd a deal between ASD and School Operations Solutions to provide consulting services to support the district in the hiring and transitioning of new staff who support the English Learners department as well as supporting current programmatic needs for EL students.
The work for the 2021-22 school year includes curriculum development for kindergarten through eighth grade mathematics, ninth through 12th grade English language arts curriculum development, and kindergarten through 12th grade social studies curriculum development and material review.
Kathleen Gill will provide the consulting for $92 per hour.