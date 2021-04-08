ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Graduation ceremonies for Allentown School District's three high schools will take place in June, according to directors at an Education Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday night.
The ceremonies will take place over three days from June 17 through June 19 at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Building 21 is scheduled to go first on June 17, with graduations for Louis E. Dieruff and William Allen high schools following on consecutive nights.
Directors forwarded a request for a contract with Events Staging, Orwigsburg, and Action Party Rental for their services at the commencement ceremonies. The contract is in the amount of $38,430.22, including a $7,000 contingency fund if costs are exceeded.
Each graduating senior will receive three to four tickets for family members to attend. Based on the stadium's 7,500 capacity, there is the potential for more.
Health and safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state, as well as ASD social distancing guidelines, will be implemented during the ceremonies. The events will also be livestreamed and recorded.