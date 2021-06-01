Allentown School District

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District has hired a firm to assist in its search for a new superintendent.

Board members say they're hoping to make a final decision by September.

The executive search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, will now head up the search.

Officials with the district say they're looking for an "innovative and forward-thinking superintendent."

Former Superintendent Thomas Parker resigned effective May 1 to accept a role at the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Dr. Marilyn Martinez has been acting as the interim superintendent since.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.