ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District has hired a firm to assist in its search for a new superintendent.
Board members say they're hoping to make a final decision by September.
The executive search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, will now head up the search.
Officials with the district say they're looking for an "innovative and forward-thinking superintendent."
Former Superintendent Thomas Parker resigned effective May 1 to accept a role at the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.
Dr. Marilyn Martinez has been acting as the interim superintendent since.