ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors formally offered the district's superintendent position to John Stanford during its Thursday night meeting.
Stanford is expected to start on or before Nov. 15. He will become the district's fourth superintendent this year, taking over for Acting Superintendent Jennifer Ramos, who replaced Interim Superintendent Marilyn Martinez, who took the job after former Superintendent Thomas Parker left at the end of April.
Stanford's deal runs through June 30, 2026. He will receive $230,000 in annual compensation, which will be prorated for the 2021-2022 school year when his employment begins.
"I really want to thank you all for this opportunity," Stanford said after the vote. "I am humbled by your confidence in my ability to do this work. It is an extreme honor to become the next superintendent of the Allentown School District...I look forward to getting started."
The new superintendent spent more than 20 years working in public education, nonprofit, and public policy positions. Stanford was employed 15 years in the Columbus City Schools, hired initially as a lobbyist. Eventually he was promoted to chief operating officer in 2011, where he was in charge of all non-teaching operations. A year later, he became the district's deputy superintendent and later became interim superintendent. The Columbus Board of Education eliminated him as a finalist for the permanent job in 2018.
Stanford oversaw the implementation of the district's enterprise resource planning deployment, the creation and launch of a central enrollment center, the execution of a strategic plan, and the creation and application of a third-grade reading program while at CCS, according to ASD.
Stanford served as executive assistant for education to former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. He also received educational administrator awards, including the School Boards Association Central Region's exemplary school employee award six years ago and a 2009 Samuel I. Hicks Executive-in-Residence award from the Ohio University's College of Education.
He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Michigan University and his law and doctorate degrees from The Ohio State University.
In other business, the board approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement between ASD and the Allentown Federation of Paraprofessionals. The deal runs from 2021-2022 through 2023-2024.
Also, directors OK'd a two-year compensation and fringe benefits deal for administrators, known as Act 93. The pact covers last school year and this school year.