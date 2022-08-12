ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District approved the appointment of two key administrators Thursday night during a special board meeting.
Cheryl Clark was named the next principal of William Allen High School effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Michael Q. Roth was hired as the district's chief academic officer. The two new administrators will be paid annual salaries of $137,000 and $160,000, respectively.
Cheryl Clark, William Allen High School principal
A statement from ASD said Clark will become the first African American woman to serve as the school's principal.
"This represents a critical leadership transition, as we are getting the pieces in place to start the school year in a very strong position," Superintendent John D. Stanford said of the appointment. "We look forward to seeing the impact Ms. Clark will have as she brings stability to the school community of William Allen High School."
The district says Clark has served as president of Clark Connections, through which she taught as an adjunct professor at both Essex County College and the Regional Teaching Center in Randolph, New Jersey. Previously, she was interim principal of Somerset Intermediate School in North Plainfield, New Jersey, as well as principal of Franklin High School in Somerset, New Jersey. She also has experience as a middle school and elementary school principal.
Clark began her career in education as a whole-school reform teacher and facilitator. She holds a masters degree in education administration and supervision and a bachelor's degree in education, both from St. Peter's College, the district notes.
Clark will hold a meet-and-greet event on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. at William Allen High School. The district encourages families to attend to meet the new principal. The high school will also host an orientation for ninth grade students on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.
Michael Q. Roth, chief academic officer
The district's new chief academic officer has been serving in a consultant capacity with ASD's grants department since February.
Roth began his teaching experience with the Nazareth Area School District, and he was eventually named assistant superintendent for the district. He has also served as the assistant superintendent in the Southern Lehigh School District, as well as superintendent of the Salisbury Township and Upper Moreland school districts, according to a statement from ASD.
Roth also has worked in the private sector, as the director of professional development for Discovery Education, the vice president of professional services for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and an analyst and consultant for diversity and inclusion strategist Derrick Gay.
"We are very excited to bring Dr. Roth to the Allentown School District in a full-time capacity, as he brings a wealth of leadership and academic experience to our district," Stanford said in a statement. "ASD continues to make significant investments to build capacity at the leadership level and better support our staff, students, and families."
In his new role, Roth will be responsible for implementing the district's educational policies, programs, services, and practices to address students' academic achievement.
Dr. Roth holds a doctorate in education and organizational leadership from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in educational leadership from Wilkes University. He also holds several certifications and undergraduate degrees from both Lehigh University and Moravian University.