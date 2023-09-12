ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Tuesday, the Allentown School District hosted the first of 10 statewide hearings aimed at finding a court-mandated fix for public education funding.

One expert, who also testified during the landmark trial, said Pennsylvania's public schools are under-funded by more than $6 billion a year, a figure that increased since his trial testimony.

School advocates outside the Allentown School District Administration building sent a message to state lawmakers holding a special hearing inside.

"We expect them to do their job and to fix the system," said Susan Spicka, Executive Director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania.

The job of creating equitable school funding, this after a judge ruled in February how Pennsylvania public schools receive their money is unconstitutional and needs to be fixed.

Instead of heavily relying on property taxes, which hurts poorer districts, the newly-created Basic Education Funding Commission is holding 10 statewide hearings involving advocates, educators like Allentown Superintendent Carol Birks, policy experts, union leaders and students, on finding solutions.

"It's really important that the Basic Education Funding Commission understand that we need to make specific targets per districts," said Jessica McKenty-Nuttall, Director of Advocacy for The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Targets of how much money each district actually needs, including for pre-k, special education, and facilities, as well as creating a reasonable timeline to do it.

"Plan to implement it in the 2024-2025 school year," said Rv. Keitha Wiggins-Kennedy, leader of POWER Interfaith Lehigh Valley's Education Team.

It's an ambitious ask, considering Ohio had a similar court ruling in 1997 and is still searching for a permanent plan.

"This is the moment in Pennsylvania when for the first time in a generation we have an opportunity to get the system fixed," Spicka said.

Hearings wrap up in November, with recommendations to the state legislature before the end of the year.