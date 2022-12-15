ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's Board of School Directors is in the market for a new member.
The board announced Thursday night that board member Nicholas Miller has submitted his resignation to the board, effective Jan. 2.
Miller is leaving because he's been elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate, representing the 14th District. He said he's looking forward to working with the district in the future to further support public education.
"I'm not going too far," Miller said. "(Acting Superintendent) Dr. Birks and I have coffee scheduled for Monday."
Board President Nancy Wilt said public interviews will likely be held in January to find a replacement for Miller.