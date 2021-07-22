ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Interim Allentown School District Superintendent Marilyn Martinez will resign the post effective July 27.
The announcement was made during Thursday night's board of directors' meeting held at Trexler Middle School. Martinez's departure was made "for personal reasons" and was announced at the meeting's outset by Solicitor Jeffrey Sultanik of Fox Rothschild.
Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Ramos will become the district's latest interim superintendent, starting July 28. She will remain in the post until a permanent superintendent is selected.
"We are very pleased and thankful that Jennifer Ramos will be stepping in to lead the Allentown School District on an interim basis," said board President Nancy Wilt in a press release.
"She is a highly skilled and dedicated educator, administrator and leader who knows our community very well and will provide stability as our district continues to make progress in our search for the next permanent superintendent of ASD," Wilt stated. "We also want to thank Dr. Martinez for her leadership and service to our district over the past several months."
The board is currently working towards filling the superintendent position, with the search "moving forward at the predicted speed," according to Sultanik.
The district has received applications for the position and will no longer accept additional applications after next week, Sultanik said. Interviews will take place thereafter, he added.
Martinez received the appointment as interim superintendent on April 19. She replaced former Superintendent Thomas Parker, who stepped down to accept a role at the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.
Digital access programs
In other news, the board renewed four digital access programs for elementary and middle school students.
The elementary programs — "Journeys," which is the English language arts program, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt "GO Math!" — provide students from kindergarten through fifth grade with a student eBook, which is an interactive edition with videos, audio and text.
Ideally, the programs allow students to work at their own pace or for additional exposure to the content or to reinforce skills.
The board also OK'd the purchase of the programs for the middle schools. The programs will function as the core curriculum for all grade six through eight ASD students for the 2021-22 school year.
The district said purchasing the digital access also ensures teachers can continue to support students during periods of quarantine or short- or long-term building closures with minimal disruption to student learning.
The purchase, the district said, is also conducive to its commitment to "enhancing and expanding use of technology to provide anytime, anywhere access and increase student-centered learning opportunities."
The costs of the programs for elementary students are $51,413 and $111,540 for Journeys and GO Math!, respectively. For middle school students, the costs of the language arts and math programs are $28,243.69 and $126,240.48, respectively.