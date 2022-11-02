ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're hearing from Allentown's new interim superintendent in her first week on the job.

Carol Birks was hired by the school board last week after the district parted ways with John Stanford. It was a decision that generated a lot of controversy in the community. At the board meeting last week, several members of the community got up and asked the board members to resign over their handling of Stanford's separation. To this day, the board has only said that separation was a "mutual decision."

Birks is now only in her first week as Allentown's interim superintendent, but it's clear she's excited to do the job.

"We can make our district one of the best districts in Pennsylvania, and we can do this, and I believe it," said Birks.

Birks comes to Allentown after serving as superintendent for the Chester-Upland School District. She left before the end of her contract there. She said that school district was in receivership, and the state took over.

"The Montgomery County Intermediate Unit decided they wanted to bring in their own team, and so I, up until my very last day, I helped them with the transition," said Birks.

Birks also served previously as the superintendent in New Haven, Conn., where she also left before the end of her contract. She said, once again, her departure came with a change in management.

"There was an election that took place, and there was some transition in board members, and we decided that we would, the board decided that it wanted to go in another direction, and we decided amicably that we should separate," said Birks.

Now that she's in Allentown, Birks said her first goal is to get to know the community.

"I will engage in listening and learning, and in a structured way, in a learning and leadership planning process in which I'll have forums, community forums, and town hall meetings and some of those things, and one on ones so that individuals get to know me," said Birks.

Birks also said she has specific academic goals for students.

"We need to focus on ensuring that students are proficient in reading by grade three, and that students are proficient in mathematics, and that we get students taking Algebra 1 early, because Algebra 1 is the gatekeeper to college access and success for students," said Birks.

And although it's only the first week, Birks said she is interested in dropping the word "interim" from her title in the future.

"I am interested and I will apply for the permanent position if it becomes available," said Birks.

Birks said she's in the process right now of visiting every one of the district's schools to get to know the staff. This is also the first majority Latinx district she's ever worked in, so she said she plans on becoming proficient in Spanish. Birks will be working three days a week until Dec. 16, when she'll take on the role full-time.