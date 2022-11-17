ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Monday's lockdown of three schools in Allentown was a hot topic at the school district's board of directors meeting Thursday night.

Three schools — Dieruff High School, Allen High School, and Trexler Middle School — were locked down Monday due to multiple threats of potential violence that police said was found not credible and unsubstantiated.

"[These incidents] are very serious and put lot of people potentially in danger and cause anxiety, anguish and pain," said Acting Superintendent Carol Birks. "We are one community, and we want to keep everyone safe, physically and emotionally."

The Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, and the Allentown School District investigated the reports and found several juveniles behind the threats. They were charged with terroristic threats and false alarms to agencies of public safety.

Police: Several juveniles charged with making threats toward ASD schools over past 2 weeks The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School district worked in collaboration to ensure the safety of all students and staff while the threats were thoroughly investigated.

"The FBI had to be called in order to help us investigate," Birks said. "We want them to come to our community bringing resources. We want those and not this."

Dieruff High School senior Eliana Rios said the events were "not a reflection" of her fellow students, adding that the majority of students feel safe at the school.

The tip that a potential shooting would occur at Dieruff High School came to officials Monday via the Safe2Say program, city police said. Additional threats of another possible shooting and a bomb threat at Allen High school and Trexler Middle school were similarly reported.

"Some students need to seek attention," Rios said. "They are abusing [Safe2Say], and we do not take it lightly."

"We want to encourage students to use Safe2Say but appropriately," Birks explained.

Birks also announced that more than 900 Promethean interactive whiteboards had been installed in the district.

"I want to thank the teachers for embracing the technology," she said. "We're on the move."

The Century Promise

In other news, Sen. Pat Browne (R-District 16) announced Thursday that the district would receive $200,000 in funds for The Century Promise, a program created to provide pathways to college enrollment or guaranteed employment with participating companies after high school graduation.

"The most important thing we can do every day is advancing the hopes and dreams of Allentown's children," Browne said after he was introduced by Lee Butz, chairman of the board of Alvin H. Butz Inc.

"In a nutshell, we're going to change the game at the Allentown School District," Butz said.

Tracking for devices

Lastly, the board tabled approving the purchase of licenses to provide remote location and tracking coverage for devices provided to students. The cost is $108,297 per year for three years.

According to board Vice President Lisa Conover, parents expressed concerns about the tracking devices and their children. The board agreed and tabled the purchase for further discussion.