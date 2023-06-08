ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Children in the Allentown School District could get an earlier start at learning if the cutoff birthdates for kindergarten and first grade are lowered and a new district pre-K program is created.

The school board voted Thursday night to advance two policy initiatives upon their first readings to the public. The board will vote on these initiatives on Thursday, June 22.

If passed, Policy 201 would change the cutoff birthdates for kindergarten and first-grade registration from Sept. 1 to Feb. 1 of the following year. This would allow children as young as 4 years and 7 months to enroll in kindergarten and children aged 5 years and 7 months to enroll in first grade.

Board member Phoebe Harris spoke favorably of the policy, arguing the changes would benefit both parents and students.

"I'm just happy we changed it because I was born in December and so were my brothers," Harris said. "This makes it easier for our parents and better for our students."

The policy would also set Sept. 1 as the date by which students must turn 4 years old in order to enroll in eight pre-K programs that are proposed at six elementary schools in the district.

That proposal, also to be voted on at the next regular meeting, calls for the pre-K programs to be initiated for the 2023-24 school year at Jackson Early Learning Center, Mosser Elementary School, Muhlenberg Elementary School, Roosevelt Elementary School, Union Terrace Elementary School and Central Elementary School.

District-owned facilities

Another policy introduced Thursday night would amend the rules for organizations unaffiliated with the district to use district-owned facilities.

Policy 707, which was last revised in 1998, establishes four different classifications for organizations looking to host events on district property, Chief Financial Officer Diane Richards said.

Board members LaTarsha Brown and Patrick Palmer expressed concerns about allowing nonprofit groups with potentially controversial views to hold events in facilities owned by the district.

"If you're opening up the buildings to allow our nonprofits to be able to use [them], sometimes you do have to take what you might consider the bad with the good," Palmer said.

Spoken-word poetry

The beginning of the board meeting featured spoken-word poetry performances from several Trexler Middle School students as part of the school's "Spot" program. Their poetry performances drew applause from the meeting's attendees and board members, with Superintendent Carol Birks expressing her support for the district's arts programs.

"As a district, we are making a significant investment back into the arts," Birks said. "It's so important for us to identify the unique gifts and talents in each of our students."

Violence prevention plan

Allentown school board hears $1.4M middle school violence prevention plan The plan would provide behavioral health services to at-risk students at ASD's Raub Middle School.

Prior to the reading of the two policies, the school board was presented with an initiative designed to drastically reduce violent incidents among its middle school population.

The board voted to advance that plan for a potential vote, also at its next meeting on June 22.