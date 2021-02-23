ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District has taken steps to improve its financial situation but faces a future with significant monetary challenges.
That was the assessment of PFM, a Philadelphia-based public finance advisory firm, hired by ASD to provide financial information and advice.
During a special Finance Committee-of-the-Whole meeting held Tuesday night, PFM told the Board of School Directors that ASD has taken "significant steps" and made "overall strong progress" to address recommendations the group made in its 2017-18 district review.
To appreciate how far ASD has come, PFM said, you have to understand where ASD was.
For example, during fiscal years 2015 through 2020, ASD consistently spent more money, $82.4 million in total, than it brought in. Personnel expenditures alone grew in those five years by more than $51 million. Charter school costs also spiked during that time.
From fiscal year 2019 through 2021, ASD made improvements in acquiring more revenue. The district procured additional state subsidy amounts and increased property taxes in the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 budget years. Last year, the tax hike was 4%.
Still, ASD's future has "significant challenges with major drivers of its budget," according to Ian Tyson, PFM's senior managing consultant.
"Despite the net positive overall trend to our prior analysis, ASD continues to face financial headwinds that will affect planning for the coming school year and beyond," Tyson noted.
The pace of any economic recovery from the pandemic is uncertain, Tyson said. How that recovery impacts state and local revenues on which ASD relies is also unknown.
Forecasting major expenditures such as charter school tuition, transportation and health care are also challenging, although they will almost certainly increase.
Charter schools, in particular, will prove costly to ASD. Forecasts shared by PFM Tuesday night showed that charter costs are expected to rise from 16% of expenditures during the 2018-19 school year to 21% by 2025-26. Cyber charters also increased rapidly during the current school year.
Another concern for ASD is how to tackle salary increases. PFM advised ASD that as it continues collective bargaining negotiations, "the focus should be on the total impact of the proposals, including salary and benefits, and how the proposals fit into the district's long-term financial stability." The consultant added, "tax increases may need to be a part of future budget conversations."
PFM offered directors various financial projections. One analysis, assuming a status quo scenario, revealed a $33.5 million net operating loss for the 2021-22 school year.
The consultant also offered two tax hike scenarios. The first involved a 2.3% increase each year from 2021-22 through 2025-26, which would reduce the district's negative fund balance from $232.5 million to $195.2 million, with an annual deficit stabilizing around $40 million.
A second scenario would increase taxes to the 2021-22 Act 1 index of 4.6% each year for the next five years. The additional revenue would reduce the negative fund balance from $232.5 million to $155.6 million, with annual deficits stabilizing at $33 million.
Even if the district continues to raise taxes the maximum amount over the next five years, the additional revenue would not close the entire projected budget deficit, according to Dean Kaplan, PFM's managing director. Further, directors will have to decide how much appetite property owners would have for perpetual highest-amount possible tax increases.
PFM also noted Gov. Wolf's proposed increase in state subsidies and reforms to charter school tuition calculations. Should this come to fruition, ASD would be able "to make significant initial catch-up investments in direct student services, buildings and teachers," Tyson said.
PFM's presentation on the financial plan status update is available on the ASD website.