ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More elementary school students in Allentown can begin their day without being hungry.

The district is expanding its breakfast program.

Starting Monday, each child can get a healthy breakfast delivered in class.

There are also grab-and-go bags for kids who are running late and miss a meal at home.

School leaders say the new options will help students function better at school and perform better academically.

"That means that they are going to be able to be a lot more alert in the morning. They're going to have a lot more energy - good energy. We're excited about that because they're going to have a lot more positivity through the day and be able to start their day in a really effective way," said Luis Ramos Elementary School Principal Logan Blyler.

Each meal option provides students with fresh fruit, juice, milk, whole grain items, and yogurt.