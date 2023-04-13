ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors reviewed the district's 2023-24 preliminary spending plan during a finance committee meeting Thursday night at the administration building.

The $464.4 million preliminary spending plan holds the line on taxes, but various factors could alter this. The preliminary budget reviewed Thursday night does not include any increased staffing. It also assumes a 2% average salary increase, and charter school enrollment could increase above projections.

If any or several other factors increase, then a property tax millage increase would be needed to offset these increases, unless other expenditures could be cut to offset them.

The district's Act 1 Index this year — the maximum tax increase levy without qualifying for Pennsylvania Department of Education exceptions or voter approval — is 6.3%. In the last three years, the district has raised taxes by a combined 12.3%.

The district is allocating 59.3% — $267 million — on salaries and benefits. The district is also allocating $70.5 million to charter schools — an increase of $7.4 million over last year. Less than 3% of the money ASD will spend will be designated for supplies and books.

The district's initiatives include hiring 50 additional professional staff for kindergarten through eighth grade in the related arts.

ASD will receive an 8% increase in a state subsidy in revenues, although federal funding is flat. Discussions Thursday night included how the district plans to replace Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds which will be exhausted after the 2023-24 fiscal year. The 2023-24 budget contains $41.2 million in ESSER funding.

The district cited various goals the budget will address. The spending will increase student achievement in reading and math, decrease chronic absenteeism, increase graduation rates and increase language acquisition for English language learners.

The money will also be spent on the implementation of a "whole child" framework to address students' social-emotional learning needs.

Directors who spoke indicated that changes would be made before the final budget is approved. The district will hold a community budget forum May 3.

Transportation optimization

In other business, the board forwarded a transportation optimization study to ascertain the required buses to meet service requirements for all ASD students. The study will cost $39,000.

Allentown Education Association

At the meeting's outset, Superintendent Carol Birks announced a tentative long-term agreement with the Allentown Education Association. Birks did not disclose terms, but said that next month a final agreement between the two sides would be completed. This agreement, she said, would offer AEA members "stability."

"I believe this is a fair agreement that truly shows the value we place in the teachers and other employees who are a part of this collective bargaining unit," the superintendent said.

"I am very excited about this tentative agreement," Leslie Franklin, president of the Allentown Education Association, said. "...My members will be finding out details on May 8 and will be voting on May 10."

Public comment

Finally, during a public comment session, many school bus drivers, school bus monitors, union members and parents spoke against the dismissal of bus monitors earlier this week.

Later during another public comment session, various individuals spoke on behalf of the Executive Education Academy Charter School and against an enrollment cap.