ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown school board formally approved a schematic design for its new middle school.

Construction on East Side Middle School is scheduled to begin with site clearing in November 2023. The building, on the district's Mosser Woods property, is expected to be done in April 2026 for the 2026-27 school year.

Total project costs are $98.25 million, with $81 million for the new middle school, nearly $1.4 million for elementary schools and $14.8 million in soft costs, according to a presentation issued earlier this month.

On Aug. 11, directors voted to sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to a charitable organization. In making that approval, the board rescinded two resolutions approved June 28, which required the facilities to be sold by sealed bids.

Cleveland, located at 424 N. Ninth St., and McKinley, occupying 1124 W. Turner St., have been deemed "unused and unnecessary." On May 12, directors received a structural report and parking assessment performed on the two buildings. That report indicated structural deficiencies, accelerated deterioration, geological instability and insufficient parking. Further, the document estimated repair costs would surpass $16 million. However, the assessment did not include repairs to conditions potentially concealed, surface remediation, improvements to support the changes or additional property acquisition to created required parking.

3-year plan

Also during Thursday night's meeting, directors approved ASD's three-year comprehensive plan running through June 30, 2025. The plan's student goals include improving reading and mathematics proficiency, language acquisition of English learners, graduation rates, regular attendance rates, and social emotional learning scores on climate surveys.

"Improving our graduation rate is a must," Superintendent John Stanford said on Thursday night.

Health and safety plan

In other business, the board approved the district's 2022-2023 health and safety plan, which involves COVID policies. The district will continue with optional masking, continuing a policy the district has had since March 3.

Asymptomatic individuals who are COVID positive and able to return following a five-day quarantine are required to mask for an additional five days.

Anyone who is COVID positive is required to report the positive result to the school nurse or supervisor. COVID positive individuals must quarantine for five days and may return on the sixth day and continue to mask through day 10.

However, the district will end the ASD COVID Dashboard to report positive cases and is no longer contact tracing. In addition, the district will continue to provide masks for anyone.

Last March, ASD discontinued social distancing guidelines, including breakfast, lunch and classroom thresholds, and the district will continue that strategy when school begins this year. Further, ASD will continue to partner with the Allentown Health Bureau and other local entities to provide COVID vaccinations to staff, students and the community, in addition to providing student vaccination clinics for routine vaccinations.

The district will continue to monitor and review the latest guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Allentown Health Bureau, St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network.

LANTA

In other news, directors OK'd a contract with LANTA. The deal allows any ASD student to have fare-free access to any LANTA fixed-route bus service, provided they show valid ASD identification.

The deal would eliminate the need for ASD students to purchase any bus passes during the academic school year.

The pact is worth $126,000.

New administrators

In hiring news, the board approved two new administrators - Robert Robinson as chief of culture, equity and advancement, and Robert Dilliplane as director of virtual learning. Robinson will make $150,000 annually, while Dilliplane be paid $115,000.

The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is Monday.

"We are ready to receive our students on Monday and to have a great school year," Stanford said.