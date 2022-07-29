ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Thursday night's meeting, the Allentown School District board of directors approved a two-year administrator compensation and fringe benefits plan.
The plan states that full-time Act 93 staff, which covers administrators employed by the district, by April 4 of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years will have their salaries "increased by 2.8% each year of this program." A qualified administrator will receive also a "$1,000 lump sum" longevity stipend, retirement benefits and various other dividends.
Directors also approved a five-year employment contract with Jennifer Ramos as deputy superintendent, ending June 30, 2027. As result of Thursday night's vote, Ramos will receive an adjusted $160,000 annual salary.
The board OK'd several other new hires as well. Those include Nyshawna Frances-Thompson as director of equity for a $155,000 annual salary, and Audrey Flojo as director of instructional practices and professional development, with $115,000 in annual compensation.
Abdul Mohammad became the principal of William Allen High School with a $135,000 annual salary, Rashida Larkin became supervisor of special education at $90,575 this year, and William Kevin Brown became principal of Washington Elementary for $105,750.
In other business, ASD will purchase "Scholastic Ready-to-Go Book Classroom Libraries" for grades six through eight. Each library purchased contains 100 level books and is classified as either independent reading, favorites, or nonfiction. A total of 423 classroom libraries will be ordered. The books will "provide opportunity for students to continue the practice and grow in literacy skills." The books will cost $204,307.
Another educational program, known as the Cengage Big Idea math program, was renewed for algebra and geometry. The deal involves online access, teacher manuals and student journals. The cost is $42,619.50.