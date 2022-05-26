ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved various vendor contracts Thursday night.
One of those contracts approved is a renewal of the Lexia Core 5 contract for elementary schools and the Lexia Power Up deal for middle and high schools.
Core 5 is a program the district says "accelerates the development of literacy skills for learners of all ability levels." The "Power Up" program is a computer-based program for grades six through 12 that supports a wide range of students from struggling to nearly proficient readers.
What results have the programs produced?
For the 2021-22 school year, elementary students in Core 5 "have progressed from 11 percent of students working in grade level to 35 percent," according to the district. In Power Up, ASD indicates a decrease in the percentage of secondary students working in foundations skills from 83% to 68%.
The district said the deal was needed also because "there is an increase in percent of students in each zone of study working in, or toward, grade level."
ASD will pay $166,600 for the elementary deal, and $83,300 for the secondary schools.
Another contract renewed involves the Renaissance Star Reading and Math assessment system. These computer programs are standards-aligned, computer-adaptive reading and math assessments. The assessments are implemented in reading and math from kindergarten through 11th grades. Specifically, the district says Star Assessments provide individualized student data to support personalized learning and instruction to meet students' identified needs.
For these programs, ASD will spend $185,610 for a Star Assessment "tool" and another $25,000 for project management, for a $210,610 total.
Directors approved also the purchase of the Voyager Passport Intervention program from kindergarten through fifth grade. Voyager is a reading intervention program the district says accelerates student achievement by targeting the "priority skills and strategies learners need to be fluent, on-level readers."
ASD will identify students from kindergarten through fifth grade who will receive "daily explicit and systematic instruction in the Passport Program during the school day or in extended learning programs."
The reading intervention program will cost ASD a total of $406,226.80.
Still another purchase involves Amplify's mClass Intervention Kit. These kits will be designated for kindergarten through second-graders who will receive "explicit and systematic small group instruction and progress monitoring," the district noted. The program will help improve reading comprehension. The kits will cost $326,199.30.
In another contract, ASD reached a deal with the Lehigh Valley Children's Center for the latter to provide on-site childcare at William Allen High School, and Ritter and Muhlenberg elementary schools for next year. The childcare services will be offered between 7:15 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Before- and after-care services will be provided at Muhlenberg, while just after-school services will be offered at Ritter.
Principal appointments
In other news, directors approved various personnel moves. One included naming Logan Blyler principal of Ramos Elementary School. His first day is scheduled for July 1, and he will receive a $107,000 annual salary.
Another move hired Lisa Brinker as principal of Ritter Elementary School. Her first day is July 1 also. She will make $105,750 a year.
A final principal approval involved Elizabeth Serrano at Roosevelt Elementary School. She will assume the post July 1, and will be paid $105,750 annually.