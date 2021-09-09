ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors during its Thursday night meeting forwarded several agreements for passage later this month.
One case advanced a memorandum of understanding addendum to the United Way Community Schools partnership. If approved later this month at the regular board meeting, it would provide for a full-time position employed by St. Luke's Hospital and funded by an ASD grant. The position would be called "family development specialist," and would provide outreach and engagement services with families at Raub Middle School, and Union Terrace and Washington elementary schools.
Specifically, the position will provide student and family case management focusing on reducing chronic absenteeism and measurable connections to care for priority needs identified through St. Luke's Community Health Needs Assessment and intake assessments. This will be accomplished under the direction of St. Luke's by addressing the students' and families' bio-psychological needs within the context of limited resources, language and cultural barriers and increasing complicated material assistance systems.
ASD has partnered with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley for many years. The UWCS provides support to ASD schools in a number of ways, including funding, convening partners to identify systems-level strategies to support enhanced school day learning, assigning with on-site coaching and training to support implementation of the Community Schools model. The district adds that United Way's investment plan focuses on four key areas to ascertain success — education, food access, healthy aging and emergency services.
In other business, directors advanced a contract with the Donovan Group for the current school year. The company will help the school district with their communications agenda and "continuously develop and disseminate clear messaging to students, family and staff regarding district priorities, events, new initiatives and crisis communications," among other services. The district will pay Donovan $48,000, per the contract.
The board also forwarded the purchase of IXL systems for middle schools. The IXL is a personalized learning platform designed to help students build academic skills that are fully aligned with state standards. ASD says the programs offer skills in the areas of math, English language arts, science and social studies from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The total cost for the IXL system is $233,950.
In another case, ASD is on the verge of reaching a five-year lease agreement with Lehigh Valley Children's Centers and Community Services for Children. The district will provide space for LVCC and CSC for preschool education services within the Community Building at the Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School. The monthly fixed rent is $2,283.50 and will increase 2% annually.
Finally, the board granted its approval of a mediator's Aug. 30 proposal between ASD and the Allentown Education Association covering two school years - 2020-21 and 2021-22 — subject to the AEA's approval. No details were released on the pact during the formal meeting.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23.