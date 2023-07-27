ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The former William Allen High School Principal has been demoted, sources confirm.

After eight months on the job, Cheryl Clark was placed on administrative leave from her position as principal. Clark had been on leave since April 5.

A letter sent to parents in April addressed Clark's leave citing "climate, culture, and leadership challenges."

A source tells 69 News Clark was demoted. The official vote will take place Thursday night, the source continued to say.

The Allentown School District posted an anticipated job opening online with a salary range of $113,504 - $158,905.

The job responsibilities include "Directs and coordinates educational, administrative, and counseling activities consistent with the charge of improving student achievement."

Former Dieruff High School Principal Michael Makhoul tendered his resignation in April. He had been the principal since 2019.

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.