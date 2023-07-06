ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District is now accepting registrations for its new pre-kindergarten programs for the 2023-24 school year.

Enrollment is open to all children who will be 4 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2023, and who live within Allentown School District's boundaries.

"We are excited to welcome pre-kindergarten students to start their educational journey within our Allentown Learning Community," said Carol D. Birks, ASD's superintendent.

"Children who participate in high-quality early learning opportunities tend to have better academic performance, higher graduation rates and increased likelihood of pursuing higher education," Birks said.

The programs for the 2023-24 school year will take place at Jackson Early Learning Center, Mosser Elementary School, Muhlenberg Elementary School, Roosevelt Elementary School, Union Terrace Elementary School and Central Elementary School.

A limited number of seats will be available. Applications will be prioritized based on multiple factors, including family size and income.

Families can submit the application online.

Once applications are completed and reviewed, the district will inform applicants regarding their status. Orientation for pre-K students and families will take place during the week of Aug. 21 at their assigned schools.