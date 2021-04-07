ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is ramping up efforts to help kids get ready to head back to the classroom.
This week and next week 200 staff members are visiting 4,600 students at their homes in preparation to switch to hybrid learning later this month.
It will be the first time students will be back in the classroom since March of last year.
The outreach event is to promote class attendance, and staff members say the transition can be overwhelming for some people.
"It really takes a village to support our families and let them know we are here for whatever they need," said Tiffany Poleck, the district's director of student services.
Elementary students will begin hybrid schedules on April 19. Middle and high school students will start hybrid on April 26.