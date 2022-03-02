Allentown School District

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District and several organizations are pairing up to open a new food pantry.

ASD said Wednesday in a release Promise Neighborhoods, Community Action LV and Second Harvest Food bank will open the "Promise Food & Wellness Center" at Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School.

The pantry is being opened due to an increase in food insecurity, which has also been exacerbated by the pandemic, ASD said.

"Food insecurity and poverty are social determinants of health and poor health outcomes, which make it nearly impossible for people to thrive, furthermore, contributing towards the effects of gun violence within our community," ASD said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the pantry on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

 

