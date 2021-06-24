ALLENTOWN, Pa. – There was no vote taken on the Allentown School District's 2021-22 proposed budget during Thursday night's regular board meeting, held at Trexler Middle School and virtually.
The district had previously planned a vote on the budget during the meeting but will instead hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 30, which is also the date by which the district is required to pass a final budget.
On May 27, directors passed the proposed $365 million spending plan which includes a 4.6% tax hike. The rate is the highest percentage permitted under the Act 1 index allowed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education without voter referendum.
Directors previously delayed discussion of the budget during the Finance Committee of the Whole meeting on June 10.
At that time, Director Charles Thiel blamed the delay on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania because he said the state had not yet released its budget, and there would be "a lot of variables coming in from the state that are going to affect decisions and deliberations that we as a body would make."
Other business
The board approved the continuation of its partnership with Community Services for Children Head Start Lehigh Valley to provide space for the delivery of early childhood education services. Those services will take place at Jackson Early Childhood Center, Ramos Elementary School and the Elementary Newcomer Academy at Lincoln, for up to 60 children and their families starting Aug. 1, 2021, and concluding July 31, 2022.
ASD maintains the collaboration with Head Start helps its work on personalized learning and instruction to meet objectives of increasing pre-kindergarten exposure and readiness. The pact also helps ASD families and their children "with a supportive transition from a Head Start classroom to an ASD classroom," according to Lucretia Brown, the district's deputy superintendent.
In personnel moves, Joshua Radcliffe was named principal at Ramos Elementary, Robert Snyder will serve in the same capacity at Muhlenberg Elementary, Lindsay Perkins will be the principal at Jackson Early Childhood Center, while Jennifer Bryant will become the executive director of elementary education.
In other news, the board approved various purchases related to student learning and technology.
One such motion involved the purchase of 75 Chromebooks for Hiram W. Dodd Elementary and 129 Chromebooks for Building 21 at the cost of $25,745 and $44,879, respectively. The district said the purchase will support the increased need for devices for students at both schools.
Another purchase included Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21's offer to provide ASD the complete Discovery Education Streaming Experience digital library for the 2021-22 school year. The online platform includes education materials in science, math, English, social studies, health and STEM. The cost to the district will be $25,080.
Directors also approved the renewal of the Discovery Education Science and Social Studies digital technology book series. The contract is for all teachers in grades six through 12 for the next three years at a total cost of $189,000.
Also, the board approved a pact to engage Voyager Sopris Learning as the district's facilitator of professional development for elementary administrators as well as kindergarten through third grade teachers through its "Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling." ASD maintains "LETRS is a research-based, scientific approach to reading instruction that focuses on the fundamentals of literacy." The cost for the training is $487,692.
Finally, the board approved Fox Rothschild to serve as the district's solicitor, and renewed the contract of Zelenkofske Axelrod to perform the local independent audit and single audit. The cost will not exceed $57,000 over the next three years.