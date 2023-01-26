ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors held a public hearing Thursday night on a proposed charter school.
Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School is proposed for 2268 S. 12th St. STEAM is the name for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — a play on the established STEM acronym. The school is seeking a five-year charter, anticipating 300 students for its first year for the 2023-24 school year and 600 students by the final year in 2027-28.
If approved, the school would open in August for kindergarten through third grade. It would then add one grade level each year until the final year of the charter in 2027-28. Eighth grade would be added in the 2028-29 school year, which would be the first year of the charter's renewal.
Under questioning, officials with STEAM said they are not contemplating a facility in the Bethlehem Area School District. Further, when asked about yard signs in Bethlehem indicating that city would serve as the home for the new school, officials indicated they either were only aware of the signs, but not what the sign said, or they were unaware of the signs.
However, a website for Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy states, "In addition to the Allentown, PA, location, we are planning enrollment for the Bethlehem location at 1828 Center St, Bethlehem, PA, 18017 starting in 2024."
During Thursday night's public hearing, Carlos Lopez, one of the school's founders, outlined the school's agenda, which would provide students from kindergarten through eighth grade hands-on instruction in the STEAM categories. The school added the arts, he said, to ensure a multi-disciplined integrated curriculum.
The school says it will integrate learning and teaching by applying math, science and technology content to solve real problems through hands-on learning activities and creative design.
The approach, STEAM Academy noted, was more than education but a "process of guiding students" through research, planning, creation and reflection that are then integrated with arts instruction. This, it said, will result in increased student engagement and spur creative thinking and innovation.
The applicant stated the school plans to have security cameras in each classroom and a security guard.
The district's administration presented a report Thursday night critical of the proposal, citing 81 "deficiencies" and 71 "critical deficiencies."
Those shortcomings ran the educational gamut. ASD discovered 20 deficiencies and 14 critical deficiencies in STEAM Academy's curriculum, planning, instruction and assessment.
ASD cited the proposed school had also five deficiencies and three critical deficiencies when it came to English language learners, four deficiencies and three critical deficiencies in professional development, three deficiencies and critical deficiencies in special education, two deficiencies and one critical deficiency in health services, one deficiency and one critical deficiency in meeting instructional time requirements, four deficiencies and four critical deficiencies in attendance requirements and in community support.
The administration also found nine deficiencies and critical deficiencies in school's business development plan and six deficiencies and critical deficiencies in staffing. The proposed school's policies and procedures received 17 deficiencies and critical deficiencies. Even the school's site itself was not immune from ASD's criticism, garnering six deficiencies and critical deficiencies.
In response, STEAM Academy officials received the ASD report about one hour before the meeting, which they said was not enough time to read the report and formulate any response. They will have until Feb. 6 to respond in writing.
The district has 75 days from Thursday night to approve or deny the application.
High school graduation
Prior to the hearing, the board held its regular meeting. it approved an agreement with PPL Center for the William Allen High School, Louis E. Dieruff High School and Building 21 commencement ceremonies. Dieruff's graduation is scheduled for June 12, Allen's is set for June 13 and Building 21's will take place June 14.
All three will begin at 6:30 p.m. The total cost is $25,720.25.
Program of studies
Directors approved also the district's 2023-24 program of studies. The district says the program ensures "every student will graduate college, career and community ready."