ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District and the Allentown Education Association reached a tentative teachers union contract that will run through the end of the 2026-27 school year.
The contract was approved by AEA members on Wednesday and by the school board on Thursday at a special board meeting. The approved contract will begin effective September 1, 2023, and it will expire on August 31, 2027.
"After two very difficult negotiations, we are very pleased to have been able to come to a four-year contract settlement that will benefit the educators and their families while also being fiscally responsible to the district," said Leslie Franklin, AEA president.
The new contract includes salary raises to help recruit high-quality teachers and improve staff retention in the district. Current union members in ASD will receive a 4.69% raise, which includes annual step movement, and will be reflected in the first paycheck of the 2023-24 school year. Healthcare benefits remain unchanged.
"This agreement allows us to stay competitive in the Lehigh Valley to attract and retain much-needed staff in order for us to do our best work with students," Franklin said. "The relationship we have established focused on resolving issues is a refreshing change and one we are excited to keep building upon.”
Superintendent Carol Birks said, "There is no greater lever that impacts student achievement, than a teacher. As we look towards moving the Allentown School District forward, it is important that we recognize the talent of our Association members and the contributions they make to our students each day."
"A four-year contract with our Allentown Education Association is a critical step in ensuring the stability of the Allentown School District," Birks added.
"I want to commend the Administration and the Negotiations Committee for their swift work and collaboration on a timely resolution to the upcoming contract," said Audrey Mathison, school board president.
"As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week," she continued, "the significance of an early contract that brings stability and peace of mind to its members should also be celebrated."