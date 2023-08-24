ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District Superintendent Carol Birks doesn't have enough good things to say about the back-to-school bash held last week at Cedar Beach Park.
More than 5,000 people attended the event, which featured 55 vendors.
"We were surprised at how many people came to the back-to-school bash," Birks said Thursday at the district board meeting. "Go Allentown!"
School is set to begin on Aug. 28.
"We're excited to welcome everybody back," Birks said.
Convocation ceremony
On Monday, the district held its convocation ceremony at the PPL Center — the first in that style since the COVID-19 pandemic. The welcome-back party included students, educators, marching band members, cheerleaders and school mascots, with even alumni joining the fun.
"I want to thank every one of our employees who made Monday… such a special day," said board President Audrey Mathison.
Board member recognition
Also on Thursday, Birks recognized Mathison for her contribution to the board on behalf of the Pennsylvania School Board Association. A teacher of 40 years, Mathison has served on the board for eight years.
"On behalf of our 16,000 students, we want to say 'thank you,'" Birks said to Mathison. "We appreciate you, and we are honored to serve with you."
"Some people don't do things for eight minutes," Birks said. "She's been on this board for eight years."
"There's really only one reason to do this, and that's for the over 16,000 students we serve," Mathison said. "Anything any one of us can do to make life better for those youngsters is more than worth it."
Mathison joined the board in 2015 and has served as president and vice president.
Allentown Youth Intern Corps
Birks also gave an update on the first Allentown Youth Intern Corps, a group of 125 students who gained real-world experience working throughout the district and the community. Some interns worked 30-hour weeks during the summer, but officials said these hours would be reduced for the fall cohort.
Donald Landis Jr., head custodian at Louis E. Dieruff High School, had first-hand experience working with the interns this summer.
"Contrary to what people believe, the kids were engaged, sought direction and showed up on time," Landis said. "I think it's a great program."
"Allentown is better off when the kids are engaged," Landis added.
Allentown School District Foundation
During the district's Foundation report, Mathison said more than $95,000 in scholarships had been awarded to current or former students at William Allen High School, Building 21, Louis E. Dieruff High School, and Lehigh Career and Technical Institute (LCTI). In total, 77 scholarships were awarded to 60 students, Mathison said.
Mathison also announced a new slate of officers for the body. Tonya Harris, senior counsel with PPL Service Corporation, has been named Allentown School District Foundation Board of Directors president; Rob Schmidt, director of business development for The Seltzer Group, was named vice president; Dick Button as president emeritus of the board; and Dan Bosket was named immediate past president. Other officers included Elizabeth Sewards and Humberto Ortiz.
Lehigh Career and Technical Institute
In her report on LCTI, board member Lisa Conover recognized the school and its staff for a "drastic" change for the better.
"When I see good things, I always like to celebrate them," she said.
Among the changes was an increased effort to promote literacy for students.
"Although it's a technical school, they've implemented 'Literacy for the Day,'" Conover said. "Even if it's automotive, there's a little bit of literacy in there."
St. Luke's partnership
In other news, St. Luke's University Health Network was recognized for its partnership with the district. According to the district's website, St. Luke's offers health services in the following schools: Cleveland Elementary School, Dieruff High School, McKinley Elementary School, Ramos Elementary School, Ritter Elementary School, Union Terrace Elementary School, Harrison-Morton Middle School, Raub Middle School, Newcomer Academy, Trexler Middle School and William Penn Building.
Student attire
Lastly, during the public comment portion of the meeting, teacher Diane Hollowell commended the school handbook and its designation that students must have their ears and faces present when wearing hoodies. She said that safety hazards are presented when students are allowed to cover their heads with hoodies and faces with masks.
"Thank you for keeping that in the handbook," Hollowell said.