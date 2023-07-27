ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District's policy committee targeted bullying Thursday.
In a presentation by Tiffany Polek, executive director of school improvement and compliance, board members and the public heard the first reading of the district's revised policy on bullying and cyberbullying.
Data informing the policy was gathered by administering the Olweus Bullying Questionnaire, a standardized tool for assessing school bullying problems, that was distributed to students in grades 3-12.
"It helps us gather information and increases awareness to address bullying in our schools," explained Polek.
The tool measures how frequently students bully or are bullied, what types of bullying are most common, where it occurs, how often students report bullying and how students feel about bullying.
Response rates varied among age groups. Among students in grades 3-5, 83% (2,984) of students completed surveys, while 65% (2,330) of middle schoolers participated, and 40% (2,061) of high schoolers provided feedback.
Survey responses showed that overall, students liked school more in elementary school at 54%, while 42% of middle school and 29% of high school students said they liked school.
The survey also indicated that elementary students said 35.8% of all bullying happened on the playground or athletic field, and 42% identified the lunchroom as a prime bullying location. For middle school students, hallways and stairwells were the sites for bullying 32% of the time, and another 32% occurred with teachers in the classroom. High schoolers reported 40% of bullying happened in stairwells, and 30% was when teachers were in the classroom.
Compared to the national average of reported bullying incidents, elementary school bullying numbers were just slightly higher, 19.7% vs. 19.5%. Bullying incidents were lower than the national average for middle school kids at 12.5% vs. 14.8% and lower than the national average for high school kids at 6.1% vs. 10.4%.
The new policy is based on numbers like these and input from families, community, staff, administrators and extended cabinet members. For instance, students took part in focus groups where they discussed bullying and the needs of their school.
"All groups took part in giving feedback," said Polek.
Polek explained that the next steps to address bullying will take the data gathered and apply it to the creation of action plans that include bullying prevention education and schoolwide events that celebrate acceptance and inclusion.
The board voted unanimously to put the policy before the entire school board.