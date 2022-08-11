ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets.
During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
Thursday night's action rescinds two resolutions approved June 28 which required the facilities to be sold by sealed bids.
Cleveland, located at 424 N. Ninth St., and McKinley, occupying 1124 W. Turner St., have been deemed "unused and unnecessary." On May 12, directors received a structural report and parking assessment performed on the two buildings. That report indicated structural deficiencies, accelerated deterioration, geological instability and insufficient parking.
Further, the document estimated repair costs would surpass $16 million. However, the assessment did not include repairs to conditions potentially concealed, surface remediation, improvements to support the changes or additional property acquisition to created required parking.
2022-23 health and safety plan
In other business, the board forwarded the district's 2022-23 health and safety plan, which involves COVID-19 policies. The district will still have optional masking, continuing a policy it has had since March 3.
Asymptomatic individuals who are COVID-positive and able to return following a five-day quarantine are required to mask for an additional five days.
Anyone who is COVID-positive is required to report their positive result to their school nurse or supervisor. COVID-positive individuals must quarantine for five days and may return on the sixth day and continue to mask through day 10.
However, the district will end its COVID dashboard to report positive cases, and it is no longer contact tracing. In addition, the district will continue to provide masks for anyone.
Last March, ASD discontinued social distancing guidelines including breakfast, lunch and classroom thresholds, and it will continue that strategy when school begins this year.
Further, ASD will continue to partner with the Allentown Health Bureau and other local entities to provide COVID vaccinations to staff, students and the community, in addition to providing student vaccination clinics for routine vaccinations.
The district will continue to monitor and review the latest guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Allentown Health Bureau, St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network, according to administrative comments Thursday night.
Fare-free LANTA access
In other news, directors forwarded a contract with LANTA. The deal allows any ASD student to have fare-free access to any LANTA fixed-route bus service, provided they show valid ASD identification. The deal would eliminate the need for ASD students to purchase bus passes during the academic school year. The pact is worth $126,000.
The directors' regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 25.