ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors will pick a temporary new leader for the district Thursday night.

The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to appoint an acting superintendent.

Current Superintendent John Stanford's last day on the job is Friday.

The school board has said his exit was a mutual decision.

But many community members say they want to know more. That includes local members of the NAACP, who held a protest Thursday.