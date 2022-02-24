ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive safety audit for all schools and administrative buildings Thursday night.
The deal, with Safe Havens International, will cost the district $119,850. Safe Havens describes itself as an international, nonprofit safety organization "committed to helping schools and school systems improve crisis preparedness and campus safety."
Prior to the approval, Superintendent John Stanford said it is imperative the district foster a positive learning environment for students to realize their potential.
"The only way to achieve this type of environment is to focus on our culture and climate of every last building," Stanford said. "Culture eats strategy for breakfast. The people are our lifeblood. We have to focus on building strong and durable relationships with each other."
The district will embark on a safety and wellness campaign through March. As part of the program, students will be able to outline "how they would make their school safer," Stanford said.
The vote to approve the pact was 7-2. It came after an attempt to table the measure for further review failed.
Other business
In other news, directors approved allocating more than $7.5 million toward next year's Lehigh Career and Technical Institute budget.
ASD's support is based on the average enrollment in LCTI's skilled vocational programs over the last five years. During the last five-year period, ASD's average part-time enrollment is 746 students.
Thursday night's approval also designates another $839,352 for LCTI's Academic Center, where ASD's five-year average enrollment is 119 students.
Directors additionally approved a contract with School Investigation Services LLC to "provide independent investigatory support to the district." Mark Klein, who is School Investigation Services' only member, will be compensated at a $175 per hourly rate.
Directors also OK'd the emergency purchase of copy paper to get through the remainder of the school year. ASD said their current vendor, Quill, cannot meet the district's paper demands. The emergency copy paper will cost $97,020.
Finally, the board approved the retirements of four principals: Lilly Figueroa, David Hahn, Melissa Marcks and Robert Wheeler. All four retirements are effective June 30.