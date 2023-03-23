ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved a contract with a communications company Thursday night at the administration building.
Philadelphia-based Donovan Group will help ASD "to communicate strategically and comprehensively with all stakeholder groups" through various endeavors and mediums. Those include crisis communication, video production, communication planning, graphic design, website and social media, and translation services.
The deal is for the 2022-23 school year and is worth $48,000.
New weight room
In other business, the board approved the purchase of weight equipment for the creation of a weight room at Building 21. Currently, students at the school do not have any physical education equipment. The pact is worth $57,951.55.
Dieruff acting principal
In other news, directors appointed Melissa Petronio as acting principal at Louis E. Dieruff High School. Petronio, who serves as assistant principal, will replace Michael Makhoul, who is on a leave of absence from March 6 through April 20.
William Allen football coach
In addition, Joel Rupp was named head football coach at William Allen High School, replacing Melvin Thomas Jr. who coached two seasons at the school. The Canaries went 1-9 in 2022.
Early graduation
Finally, the board approved the early graduation of William Allen student Shane Reznick, who will begin his enlistment shortly in the U.S. Marine Corps.