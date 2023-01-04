ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown school students are starting off the new year with a special visit to a local college.

Some of the top elementary school students in the district got the chance to see a basketball game at Muhlenberg College Wednesday.

It was the district's way of rewarding the kids for having great attendance in school and for all their hard work in class.

"They come to school every day. They're participating. They're getting their work done. So, we wanted to reward them and bring them to a college atmosphere where they get to see, 'Hey, this could be me one day!'" said Toomey Anderson, the Athletics and Activities Coordinator for the Allentown School District.

Organizers say the kids were excited and energized to be at the college and experience something different.