ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Community members in the Allentown School District finally had a chance to ask some questions Thursday night at the district's first board meeting since three schools were locked down last week on Sept. 15.
It took six days for most to learn why there was a lockdown: A 14-year-old student had a loaded semi-automatic handgun inside William Allen High School.
Superintendent John Stanford said at the meeting's outset that in his experience, the district well handled the situation, which included a lockdown of three schools.
"I believe the principles we followed and the actions taken were fully responsive and appropriate given the flow of information and the crisis at the moment," Stanford said.
The superintendent added the district cooperated fully with law enforcement while the probe was pending, saying, "The school district should not make statements or take actions that would impede or interfere with that investigation."
Stanford said ASD learned the investigation was complete around 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon when Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin issued a media statement. The superintendent said any information released by the district prior to Martin's statement "was accurate at the time it was released."
The superintendent said he understood why some would find the process "frustrating."
"We have heard your concerns and we are working to address your concerns," he said. Stanford added he had "no reservations nor lack of confidence" in ASD administrator's actions or the actions of the Allentown Police Department on the day of the incident or in the days following.
"Some feel that we were less than forthright," the superintendent said. "I want to clearly state that as a professional and a person of faith, there are certain words that I believe are non-productive and inflame situations like this when tensions are already high. One of those words is 'lied.' This is a problem for me because it infers an intent to deceive."
He added neither he nor Cheryl Clark, the high school's principal, would "intentionally mislead anyone."
"The safety of our students and our team members is our most important responsibility," Stanford concluded. "We remain constantly vigilant to maintain a secure environment within all our school buildings."
At Thursday's meeting, only one person addressed the incident during the public comment session. Allentown Education Association President Leslie Franklin said the union and its members were "concerned about the incident and the affect it has had on our Allen members."
Franklin asked the district to work with the AEA to improve teacher safety.
"We all deserve to go to work and be in buildings where we feel safe and secure," Franklin said.
Other business
In other news, directors Thursday night approved various contract extensions. One featured a revised deal with Valley Health Partners Community Health Center to provide mobile dental van services.
The mobile dental vans will be located at Brigadier General Anna May Hayes and Sheridan elementary schools and will provide dental care to all ASD eligible children on site, during school hours.
In another pact, ASD renewed a contract with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania to continue operation of a community schools model at Trexler and Harrison-Morton middle schools, as well as added supports at South Mountain Middle School.
United Way assists "partners to identify system level strategies to support youth learning in school," according to the district. The deal is worth $310,000.
A third action renewed a deal with Maxim Healthcare staffing as a provider of substitute and supplemental services. Included in the pact are LPNs, RNs, certified school nurses, special education teachers, paraprofessionals, and occupational therapists.
A separate deal with General Healthcare Resources Education Staffing was approved also. This deal provides nurses and paraprofessionals for the district. Currently, the district pays GHR $52 per hour for RNs, $42 per hour for LPNs and $20 per hour for paraprofessionals. Those rates increase in the next pact to $60, $50 and $24, respectively, per hour.
Another agreement was with Education Staffing Solutions for substitute teachers. This deal, like the others, includes a rate increase. Currently, the district pays Education Staffing $110 per day for a substitute, and that rate increases to $120 per day.
Finally, the board formally acknowledged the Sept. 6 passing of Angela Yowakim, who was a paraprofessional at Dieruff High School. She was 25 years old.