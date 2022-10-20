ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District is leaving the district.

The Allentown School District school board voted Thursday night to approve a separation and release agreement ending John Stanford's employment.

The vote was 6-3. Nancy Wilt, Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, and Charles Thiel voted to approve the agreement.

LaTarsha Brown, Patrick Palmer, and Lisa Conover voted no.

The agreement is effective Oct. 28.

It was an emotional board meeting, as parents, students, and even other board members said they are tired of the turnover rate for superintendents.

Stanford took over in November 2021, becoming the sixth superintendent since 2011, including interim or acting superintendents. He signed on to be superintendent through June of 2026, with an annual salary of $230,000.

Before taking the Allentown job, he spent 15 years in the Columbus City Schools, Ohio's largest school district, where one of his roles included interim superintendent.

Stanford took over for Thomas Parker, who stepped down in April 2021. Parker left after five years to return to his home state of Michigan. Between Parker and Stanford were interim superintendents Marilyn Martinez and Jennifer Ramos.

Prior to Parker was Superintendent Russ Mayo, who replaced Gerald Zahorchak. Zahorchak, a former Pennsylvania education secretary, stepped down after the first year of a five-year deal.

Several board members and members of the public, including students, praised Stanford Thursday night on the job he has done in the district.

A senior at Dieruff High School spoke to the board, urging them not to approve the agreement. She said parting ways with Stanford would not help students or the community.

A Building 21 sophomore said Stanford "has done so much for the community."

A senior at William Allen High School said he couldn't understand why the district is letting Stanford go. He said he wanted to shake Stanford's hand at graduation.

"Let him stay," he said.

Media reports of the district negotiating a separation package with Stanford came earlier this week.