ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown middle school teacher who was placed on leave after attending a Trump rally in Washington D.C. on January 6 is now speaking out.
"Teaching is all I've ever known. I would like to get back in the classroom," said Jason Moorehead, a social studies teacher at Raub Middle School.
Moorehead has been with the Allentown School District for 17 years.
Three weeks ago, the district placed the social studies teacher on paid leave while it investigates his involvement in the incident in D.C., and posts he made to social media, including a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat while in D.C.
"I'm sure my students know teachers have political opinions, that's never been how I taught my class. I've been politically neutral in my class," Moorehead said.
Moorehead said he wanted to witness and assess Trump's speech, protestors, and counter-protestors for himself. ASD previously said it was made aware a staff member was at an Electoral College protest at the Capitol Building. Moorehead said he never came within a mile of the building and had nothing to do with the violent protests.
"It breaks my heart that we're here, this quickly all my life and effort ignored because someone is offended I wore a Trump hat, which is what I feel this comes down to," Moorehead said.
Moorehead said he's also received threatening phone calls from people.
"We bought security cameras; we don't like leaving the house," he said.
The district never identified the teacher, but said it's still conducting an investigation into his involvement in the incident in DC and posts online, and once complete, will determine if he can return to the classroom.
In a statement, the district's solicitor called it "standard procedure" when a teacher's "conduct is under question or could possibly constitute a violation of school policy."
The district said the employee has not lost any pay or benefits.