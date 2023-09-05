ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District said Tuesday schools will dismiss students early for the remainder of the week due to the heat.

All middle and high schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, according to the district.

The district says all elementary schools and Building 21 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. those days. All LCTI and LCCC Early College schedules remain the same.

Breakfast and lunch will be available to all students this week, the district said.

The district says daily attendance will be taken. Students who do not attend will be marked absent.

The announcement comes after the district dismissed schools early Tuesday. The temperature exceeded 90 degrees Tuesday, with a real feel temperature of 101 degrees.

"That level of heat disrupts student learning and productivity and creates a potential health hazard for students and staff–especially those with underlying medical conditions," the district said.

The district says while it has made investments in HVAC upgrades, including adding air-conditioning to eight schools, there is still one more phase of work remaining to complete the upgrades. The final phase of the project will take place during the summer of 2024, according to the district.

Additional information regarding school specific events, athletics, and activities will be forthcoming, the district said.