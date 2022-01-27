ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved the 2022-23 school calendar Thursday night.
The calendar moves the district's student start date to Aug. 29, prior to the Labor Day holiday. The final day of classes is scheduled for June 8, 2023.
Teachers will start one week prior to students on Aug. 22, and their final day is June 9, 2023.
The calendar includes new teacher orientation and induction days scheduled from Aug. 17-19 and an additional staff development day in August. High school commencement dates will be determined at a future date.
Pandemic learning loss
In other business, the board approved an agreement with Gibson Consulting Group Inc. to conduct an independent analysis of student data. The analysis will determine "the impact of learning loss across grade level and student groups" due to the pandemic.
The company will review student-level standardized tests, local benchmark data, and demographic and program member data from cohorts of ASD students pre-pandemic and during the pandemic.
ASD said, "This data will support us in providing targeted interventions to students based on data," and will "also help drive the work of our district comprehensive plan." The district will pay Gibson $37,060 for its analysis.
Middle school 'quality assurance'
In other contracts approved by the board, ASD will pay another consultant — Mass Insight Education and Research — to serve as a "middle school transformation coherence and quality assurance partner."
The district says the contract will help improve the district's four middle schools. The scope of Mass Insight's work will help the district to come up with end-of-year goals, quarterly priorities, an aligned action plan, and a strategically designed full-year calendar of key activities.
ASD said the Mass Insight deal will "empower schools to remain relentlessly focused on their goals, priorities and improvement efforts alongside their transformative partner." ASD will pay Mass Insight $67,800.
Personnel changes
In other business, Kenneth Fritz was named acting principal and Nicole Singer assistant acting principal at William Allen High School. Fritz and Singer will receive $113,504 and $99,470, respectively.
Health and safety
Finally, directors authorized the administration to use discretion to adjust the district's health and safety plan. Those adjustments would be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and directives, as well as those of relevant jurisdictional authorities and local COVID-19 data.
The motion notes that "for the foreseeable future" the district will require that masking protocols continue.