ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District has its first school board meeting since three of its schools went on lockdown last week. Parents will likely have questions about why it took nearly a week to find out the lockdown was caused by a juvenile with a loaded gun inside Allen High School.

That teen admitted to the crime in a hearing Thursday morning and is headed to juvenile detention.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca is responding to recent questions of transparency, in a recent event involving school safety.

"Typically, in juvenile cases, there's not much information that's released due to the protection of the child," Roca said. "But what can be released, we will be able to."

But the info that was given, many say, was not accurate.

This time last week a 14-year-old with a loaded gun was taken into custody. And six days after that we learned that student was inside the school with his weapon. Last week, the day of the incident, a police statement led many to believe the teen was apprehended outside the school at West Park.

District Attorney Jim Martin, in an interview Wednesday, told 69 News the school district was aware the student with a gun was in the school.

"Certainly the people within Allen High School knew about it," Martin said. "They helped, they assisted the police in locating the boy."

Allentown School District responded Thursday with a statement, saying in part:

"In situations like these, we work collaboratively with law enforcement authorities to avoid interfering with the investigation. We recognize this process may be frustrating and we have heard your concerns."

Officials like Martin and Roca continue to praise the quick response of the officers last Thursday.

"Especially our various student school resource officers," Roca said, "who recognized the facts and circumstances that led to the quick apprehension of the individual in this incident."

Ahead of a school board meeting, those actions may be overshadowed by concerns for lack of transparency.

There will be a space for public comment at the end of the meeting, where parents may question the handling of the incident.