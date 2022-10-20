ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford. His resignation is effective Oct. 28.
The vote was 6-3. Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, Charles Thiel and Nancy Wilt voted to approve the agreement.
LaTarsha Brown, Lisa Conover and Patrick Palmer voted "no."
It was an emotional board meeting, as parents, students and some board members said they are tired of the turnover rate for superintendents.
Stanford formally accepted the position Sept. 23, 2021, and began employment in November 2021 with a deal that was supposed to run through June 30, 2026. His annual compensation was $230,000.
He became the fourth superintendent in 2021 alone, taking over for Acting Superintendent Jennifer Ramos, who replaced Interim Superintendent Marilyn Martinez, who took the job after former Superintendent Thomas Parker resigned that April to return to his home state of Michigan.
Stanford is the sixth superintendent in the district since 2011, including interim and acting superintendents. Prior to Parker was Superintendent Russ Mayo, who replaced Gerald Zahorchak.
Zahorchak, a former Pennsylvania education secretary, stepped down after the first year of a five-year deal.
Prior to the vote, the three directors opposed to the separation agreement made stirring comments about Stanford's departure. They insinuated there was more than meets the eye to the resignation and the district's general state of affairs.
"I don't know who we can put in that seat at this point, short of Jesus," Director Patrick Palmer said. "...There's going to be five people in the last two years. That is the definition of insanity."
"What are you looking for?" Palmer questioned. "What can you get, right now, to help you get to what you are trying to achieve?...I'm just voting 'no.' I'm voting 'hell no.'"
"I don't want to go to jail, and I don't want to go to hell. So I will tell the truth today," Vice President Lisa Conover said. "...This man did nothing to be removed."
"The district has him tied to a tree," Conover continued. "Look at the pattern. People come in; they run out."
"We just got $38 million — $38 million," she said in reference to state funding awarded to the district. "Now everybody's cleaning house? That's a problem. Why? The goal is to educate our students. Not to build buildings to make it look like we are educating them."
"It is honorable to see someone stand up strong for what they believe in," Director LaTarsha Brown said, thanking Stanford.
Before taking the Allentown job, Stanford had spent more than 20 years working in public education, nonprofit and public policy positions. He was employed 15 years in the Columbus City Schools, Ohio's largest district, where he was hired initially as a lobbyist.
Several board members and members of the public, including students, praised Stanford Thursday night on the job he has done in ASD.
A senior at Dieruff High School spoke to the board, urging them not to approve the agreement. She said parting ways with Stanford would not help students or the community.
A Building 21 sophomore said Stanford "has done so much for the community."
A senior at William Allen High School said he couldn't understand why the district is letting Stanford go. He said he wanted to shake Stanford's hand at graduation.
"Let him stay," he said.
Other business
In separate news, resignations were accepted from Business Manager Arutyun "Harry" Aristakesian, Director of Operations Ramona Hollie-Major and Facility Service Executive Director Thomas Smith.
Finally, the board approved the hiring of Randy Buck as executive director of middle schools. He will receive a $133,500 annual salary.