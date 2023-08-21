ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A back-to-school celebration included music, dancing, speeches and more for the Allentown School District. The welcome back all-staff celebration was held at the PPL Center Monday morning.

Teachers returned back to work before students return to the classroom.

"Let me tell you. We are on the move. No stopping us now. We are on the move in Allentown School District," said an excited Superintendent of Allentown School District, Carol D. Birks.

Birks is excited to help host the 2023 Convocation at the PPL Center, giving school staff and educators the chance to let loose before the bell rings.

"We are excited about welcoming our students, Aug. 28, next Monday. All of our 16,000 students will be returning to school, and we are going to have a great year," Birks said.

Some students attended the welcome back party for educators, including marching band members, cheerleaders, and school mascots. Some alumni also joined in on the fun, including recent grad Angel Villanueva, who shared a bit of advice.

"Teachers and students should know that there is care going on, back and forth. When I was going here, I cared for my teachers," said the 2023 graduate.

Villanueva believes trusting the schooling process and finding mentors has set him up to have a successful future.

"When I first started 9th grade, I had no idea what I wanted to do after high school. Just the adventure that is high school, I could get a good look at exactly where I may be for the next decade," he continued.

Many students in the Allentown School District will begin that journey in just one week.