ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is welcoming back faculty and staff for the new school year.

The district held a convocation at the PPL Center Monday morning for all of the educators.

Superintendent Carol Birks and several other speakers addressed the crowd and got everyone excited for the new academic year.

The big event also included the William Allen High School JROTC, cheerleaders, and school mascots.

One recent graduate was invited to speak. He talked to us about his appreciation for the teachers.

"Teachers and students should know that there's care going on back and forth. When I was going, I definitely cared for my teachers. Before we came here, I was hanging out with them, eating bagels and coffee with them and all that," said William Allen High School graduate Angel Villanueva.

All of the students in the district will start their school year next Monday.