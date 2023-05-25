ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors forwarded a proposed 2023-24 spending plan that holds the line on taxes Thursday night at the administration building.

The $464.5 million spending plan does make several assumptions. For starters, the budget does not include any increased staffing. It also is based on a 6% basic education state subsidy increase, and a 2% special education subsidy increase.

In addition, it calculates flat funding for federal title grants, unchanged charter school caps, unchanged charter school tuition averages and realized savings from the Allentown Education Association preferred provider organization.

If any or several other factors increase, then a property tax millage increase would be needed to offset these increases, unless other expenditures could be cut to offset them.

The district's Act 1 Index this year — the maximum tax increase levy without qualifying for Pennsylvania Department of Education exceptions or voter approval — is 6.3%. In the last three years, the district has raised taxes by a combined 12.3%.

The district is allocating more than 60% of its budget, or $275.5 million, on salaries and benefits. The district is also designating $70.5 million to charter school tuitions — an increase of $7.4 million over last year. Less than 3% of the money ASD will spend will be designated for supplies and books.

The district's initiatives include hiring 50 additional professional staff for kindergarten through eighth grade in the related arts. During her comments Thursday night, Superintendent Carol Birks noted the district has hired 21.

ASD will receive an 8% increase in a state subsidy in revenues, although federal funding is flat. Discussions Thursday night included how the district plans to replace Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, which will be exhausted after the 2023-24 fiscal year. The 2023-24 budget contains $41.2 million in ESSER funding.

The district cited various goals the budget will address. The spending will increase student achievement in reading and math, decrease chronic absenteeism, increase graduation rates and increase language acquisition for English-language learners.

The money will also be spent on the implementation of a "whole child" framework to address students' social-emotional learning needs.

School uniforms

In other business, the board approved an amendment to district policy eliminating the requirement of school uniforms. The superintendent indicated the decision was based on input from survey responses from students, staff and parents.

"This will make our uniforms optional, but our recommendation to the board is not to require them," Birks said.

2:49 Allentown School Board votes unanimously to make uniforms optional for students The overwhelming support for the policy changes follows the vocal support of several teachers and students. But not everyone agrees with the change.

Charter school request

In other business, the board denied a motion by Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School, which was submitted on April 5.

Elementary school sale

Finally, directors OK'd approved the sale of the former Cleveland Elementary School, located at 424 N. Ninth St., to Community Action of the Lehigh Valley. The deal is worth $320,000.