ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It's a season of change for the Allentown School District, as the board of directors accepted another resignation during its Thursday night meeting.
Deputy Superintendent Lucretia Brown will be leaving the district to start a new position as chief equity officer for Prince William County Public Schools in Manassas, Virginia. Her last day with ASD is Nov. 5.
Brown spent seven years at ASD. She is credited with leading the district to become the first in the state to partner with the National Educational Equity Lab, and the second district to partner with T-Mobile's Project 10Million aimed at reducing the digital divide.
She also played a "pivotal role in the development and adoption of the district's equitable resource allocation policy" for all buildings and programs, according to the ASD website.
Brown additionally served as the district's pandemic coordinator and provided leadership to all phases of reopening since the district's long-term closure in March 2020.
In her new role in Prince William County, Brown will "provide innovative leadership and management oversight to promote, champion, and sustain educational equity and an inclusive environment."
Also during Thursday night's meeting, the school board formally accepted the resignation of Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts, who cited health concerns as her reason for leaving the position.
Last April, Thomas Parker resigned as superintendent of the district to take a position in Flint, Michigan. Marilyn Martinez was hired on April 26 as the interim superintendent but resigned on July 27.
The district will officially welcome its new superintendent, John Stanford, at a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.