ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Wednesday, schools across Allentown held events to celebrate Unity Day.

It's a tradition that began in 2011 to combat bullying and celebrate inclusion. Instead of pencils, students were holding tennis rackets at Roosevelt Elementary School.

"We're learning how to play games, how to be kind, and treat other people how you want to be treated," said 4th grader Laila Roseberrios.

Those are the skills Principal Elizabeth Serrano said Unity Day is all about.

"Through play, they're able to interact with one another, they're able to have fun as a team, taking their time. So this builds on what we call those soft skills for the kids, so that way they unite together," said Serrano.

Inside the school, students got a visit from Miss Pennsylvania in a seminar where they learned about acceptance.

"We give them a little quiz at the end to see what they learned, and they seem really receptive and to be picking up on these things," said Miss Pennsylvania 2022 Alysa Bainbridge.

The seminar was hosted by the Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties, which puts on the event for free.

"We try to make sure that we help them develop understanding and accepting and kind behaviors that they can put into play today, and then grow into that foundationally," said Chief Development Officer Chris Kaklamanis.

And across town, hundreds of students were coming together on the front lawn of Hays Elementary to spell out the words "Unity Day 2022." It's the first time every student in the school has been in the same picture together. Principal Naaman Schlegel said, after COVID kept people apart for years, this Unity Day was more important than ever.

"Coming out of the pandemic, events like this that bring everybody together are critical, so it was essential for the students to work on their social skills, and throughout this week, and especially today being Unity Day, we've been pushing those social skills with our students," said Schlegel.

According to the website StopBullying.gov, about one out of every five high school students experience bullying on school property in the United States. That's why Serrano said events like Unity Day are important to teach students kindness at an early age.

"It's very important that we target our children K to 5 in order for them to have this exposure early in life, so that way they don't experience bullying, or they don't ever bully themselves," said Serrano.