BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Charges against a Bethlehem woman who had been accused of attacking a man with a metal pipe have been dropped.
Authorities dropped charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment against Shantika R. Briley, according to the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Authorities were dispatched to the 600 block of Atlantic Street in Bethlehem in January 2020 to investigate an assault report. The victim told officers that he was at Briley’s home, when she allegedly cornered him in the living room, according to court records.
Briley accused the victim of licking her 9-year-old daughter’s lips and trying to kiss her, according to records. He told police Briley allegedly attacked him with a metal pipe, hitting him in the face and head.
The victim ran back to his own home in the same block, and Briley allegedly gave chase, which is where police found them. Officers said the victim had blood on his face, neck and head and that he passed out on the way to the hospital.