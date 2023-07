EASTON, Pa. - Crayola Experience in Easton is offering an out-of-this world experience.

Astronaut and Axiom 2 Pilot John Shoffner will hold an up-close presentation.

He will discuss what inspired him to shoot for the stars, as well as the training he completed for his recent mission to the International Space Station.

There will be one presentation from 10:50 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Friday, and another one from 1:50 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.