ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new program being launched at multiple colleges and universities in the state aims to help students gain access to basic needs.

It's called the PA Maslow initiative and was introduced Tuesday at Cedar Crest College in Allentown.

Not everyone has access to basic needs like water, shelter, transportation and water, including those seeking higher education.

"The traditional college student has many, many barriers to overcome in regards to becoming successful," says Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.

The educators and staff at Cedar Crest College have been working to help ease barriers for lower income students for years, but with the launch of the PA Maslow initiative, state educators believe offering help to students in need is going to become a bit easier.

"The pandemic shined a light on digital inequality, and the lack of student resources to educational services, as well as physical and mental health resources," said Vice President for Student Services and Success Calley Stevens Taylor.

"We are talking about dealing with love and belonging, esteem and respect, connection with the university itself," continued Mumin as he described the new initiative.

The initiative intends to meet the basic pillars of collegiate need, highlighting food insecurity, digital equity, transportation, mental health, and more.

"Regardless of incomes, socioeconomic or first-generation status, race, ethnicity, age, or gender," said student Noor Hussain.

Hussain is in her third year at Cedar Crest. She is a first-generation student and believes the Maslow initiative will open opportunities for students across the state, starting right here in the Lehigh Valley.

"I knew there were resources at my disposal if I ever found myself overwhelmed or anxious," she continued.

Educators believe this way to supporting students will set the standard for success and help forge a path to graduation.