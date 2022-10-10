EASTON, Pa. - Many schools and businesses were off Monday for Columbus Day.

It's the day to honor Christopher Columbus, the sailor whose explorations opened the west to European colonization.

In response to Columbus Day, there is a day being recognized more and more: Indigenous Peoples Day.

We found people in Riverside Park in Easton celebrating the cultures of the groups who lived in America before Columbus' journeys.

Begun in Canada, this is just the second year it has been formally commemorated in the United States.