ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officials in Allentown heard testimony from community members about the growing concern surrounding ATV and dirt bike riders that are taking over the streets and disrupting traffic.
ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets is a well-documented problem in Allentown. Lawmakers who came together at the Lehigh County Government Center said more needs to be done about this ongoing trend.
“It's unsafe, there's a time and place for everything, there's a time and place for folks to enjoy these vehicles safely, it's just not at the intersection of 7th and Hamilton,” said Rep. Peter Schweyer, of Lehigh County District 22.
Residents have complained about establishments being damaged, as well as the danger they face when riders go on sidewalks.
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca suggests there need to be stronger laws put in place to hold riders accountable.
“As a commonwealth we put out what those rules are so that people can have an understanding, ‘ok this is the law’ but being ignorant of the law doesn't give you an excuse not to follow it,” said Roca.
Another idea was to require a vehicle registration and to create safe areas away from the streets.
“Parks and Recreation as well as the Department of Conservation Natural Resources are looking for solutions where there might be areas for these vehicles to go so they aren't on city streets,” said Rep. Mary Isaacson of Philadelphia County District 175.
And lawmakers say this isn't about taking vehicles away, it's about making sure they are being used in a safe way.
“We have to simultaneously figure out a way to keep it safe for our community while at the same time making sure that folks who have a legitimate hobby, want to do their hobby in a safe way,” said Schweyer.