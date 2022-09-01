ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight.

One happened in the 1000 block of Juniata Street. Police and the Lehigh County coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers had part of the road blocked off, and dozens of evidence markers were placed in the area.

The other shooting happened a couple of miles away on Cedar Street.

Police said both shootings are active and ongoing investigations.

Further details about what happened or how many people were involved are not yet known.

